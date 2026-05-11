PSEB Board 10th Result 2026: Punjab Board Class 10 results to be out today soon; check direct link, timing, steps to download scorecard

Punjab Board Class 10th Result 2026, pseb.ac.in: Over 2.84 lakh students took the Punjab Board Class 10 exams this year, held from March 6 to April 1, 2026. Students should keep their roll numbers handy to check their scorecards without any last-minute hassle.

Punjab Board PSEB Class 10th Result 2026: The Punjab School Education Board (PSEB) will announce the PSEB Class 10 Result 2026 today, May 11, at 12:30 PM. Students can access their results online via the official website, pseb.ac.in.

Over 2.84 lakh students took the Punjab Board Class 10 exams this year, held from March 6 to April 1, 2026. Students should keep their roll numbers handy to check their scorecards without any last-minute hassle.

The marksheet available online today will be provisional. Original marksheets must be collected later from their respective schools.

To qualify for higher education, students must meet the minimum passing criteria. The Punjab Board requires at least 33% marks in every subject to pass Class 10, covering theory, practical/internal assessment, and CCE components. Candidates failing in one or two subjects may get an opportunity to appear for compartment exams, and the board will share further details in due course.

How to download marsheet online?

Following are the given steps to download score cards

Step 1: Visit the official website, pseb.ac.in

Step 2: Click on the "PSEB 10th Result 2026" link

Step 3: Enter the roll number in the login window

Step 4: Submit the details

Step 5: The PSEB Class 10 result 2026 will appear on the screen

Step 6: Download and save the scorecard for future use

Meanwhile, the Board's Chairman Amarpal Singh will announce the PSEB 10th Result 2026 through a press conference. It will be conducted at PSEB office in Mohali.