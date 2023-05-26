Search icon
PSEB 10th Results 2023 TODAY at pseb.ac.in: Steps to download Punjab board class 10th marksheet online

Once released, Punjab Class 10 board exam result will be available on the PSEB's official website pseb.ac.in.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: May 26, 2023, 08:41 AM IST

File photo

Punjab School Education Board (PSEB) is all set to declare the result of the Punjab Board class 10th today (May 26, 2023). The PSEB class 10 result 2023 will be available at 11.30 am. Once released, Punjab Class 10 board exam results will be available on the PSEB's official website pseb.ac.in.

The Punjab Class 10 Board Exams were held from March 24 to April 20, 2023. Between 10 am and 1:15 pm, one shift of the test was conducted. Except for computer science, physical education and sports, and NSFQ topics, all of the exams were three hours long. Around 3 lakh students registered for the PSEB Class 10 board exams.

PSEB 10th Results 2023: Steps to download marksheet online

The methods listed below can be used to check the results for all candidates who participated.

  • -Visit the PSEB website at pseb.ac.in.
  • -Go to the link for the Punjab Board Class 10th Results 2023 on the homepage.
  • Enter your login information, then click "Submit."
  • -On the screen, the result will be shown.
  • -Check the final results and save the page.
  • -Keep a physical copy of it in case you need it again.

