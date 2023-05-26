PSEB 10th Results 2023 to be declared today: Check direct link, steps to download marksheet here

Reported By: | Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: May 26, 2023, 06:12 AM IST

Photo: Zee Media Bureau (Image for representation)

The PSEB 10th Results 2023 Date has been released by the Punjab School Education Board. Results for the Class 10th in Punjab will be released today, on May 26, 2023. At 11.30 am, the results will be made public. Candidates who registered for the Punjab Class 10 board exams can get the results via pseb.ac.in, PSEB's official website.

The Class 10 Board Exam for this year was held at several testing locations around the state from March 24 to April 20, 2023. Between 10 am and 1:15 pm, one shift of the test was held. Except for computer science, physical education and sports, and NSFQ topics, all of the exams were three hours long. In the state, almost 3 lakh students registered for the Class 10 board exams.

PSEB 10th Results 2023: How to check result and download markesheet online?

The methods listed below can be used to check the results for all candidates who participated.

-Visit the PSEB website at pseb.ac.in.

-Go to the link for the Punjab Board Class 10th Results 2023 on the homepage.

-Enter your login information, then click "Submit."

-On the screen, the result will be shown.

-Check the final results and save the page.

-Keep a physical copy of it in case you need it again.

Due to the massive server load, the site may crash. In that case, if a student is unable to access their results on the official website, they can still check and download their PSEB 10th Result 2023 via SMS and DigiLocker.