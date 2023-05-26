PSEB 10th Results 2023 DECLARED: Gagandeep Kaur tops Punjab Board class 10th, check full topper list

File photo

Punjab School Education Board (PSEB) has announced the result of the Punjab Board class 10th exam today (May 26, 2023). PSEB Punjab Board Class 10 result is now available on the PSEB's official website pseb.ac.in. A total of 281327 candidates have appeared for the Class 10 board examination out of which 274400 candidates have passed. This year the overall pass percentage stands at 97.54%. The first position is secured by Gagandeep Kaur.

Punjab Board Result: Toppers List

Rank 1: Gagandeep Kaur

Rank 2: Navjot

Rank 3: Harman Kaur

Punjab Board Results 2023 via SMS

Type PB10 <roll number> and send it to 56767650 Your PSEB 10th Result 2023 will be sent to your registered phone number

The Punjab Class 10 Board Exams were held from March 24 to April 20, 2023. Between 10 am and 1:15 pm, one shift of the test was conducted. Except for computer science, physical education and sports, and NSFQ topics, all of the exams were three hours long. Around 3 lakh students registered for the PSEB Class 10 board exams.

PSEB 10th Results 2023: Steps to download marksheet online

Visit the PSEB website at pseb.ac.in.

Go to the link for the Punjab Board Class 10th Results 2023 on the homepage.

Enter your login information, then click "Submit."

On the screen, the result will be shown.

Check the final results and save the page.

Keep a physical copy of it in case you need it again.

