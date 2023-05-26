Search icon
PSEB 10th Results 2023 DECLARED at pseb.ac.in: Punjab Board class 10th result DIRECT LINK here

PSEB Punjab board Class 10 results is now available on the PSEB's official website pseb.ac.in.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: May 26, 2023, 12:01 PM IST

Punjab School Education Board (PSEB) has announced the result of Punjab Board class 10th exam today (May 26, 2023). PSEB Punjab board Class 10 results is now available on the PSEB's official website pseb.ac.in.

The Punjab Class 10 Board Exams were held from March 24 to April 20, 2023. Between 10 am and 1:15 pm, one shift of the test was conducted. Except for computer science, physical education and sports, and NSFQ topics, all of the exams were three hours long. Around 3 lakh students registered for the PSEB Class 10 board exams.

PSEB 10th Results 2023: Steps to download marksheet online

  • Visit the PSEB website at pseb.ac.in.
  • Go to the link for the Punjab Board Class 10th Results 2023 on the homepage.
  • Enter your login information, then click "Submit."
  • On the screen, the result will be shown.
  • Check the final results and save the page.
  • Keep a physical copy of it in case you need it again.

PSEB 10th Result 2023: How to check on Digilocker 

  • Visit the official website – digilocker.gov.in or the official Mobile App.
  • Enter your login details such as Aadhar Number, etc.
  • Look for the PSEB result
  • Click on the file which reads PSEB Results for Class 10'

