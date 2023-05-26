PSEB 10th Result 2023 DECLARED: Punjab Board Class 10 overall pass percentage stands at 97.54%

The Punjab School Education Board (PSEB) has recently unveiled the much-anticipated PSEB 10th Result 2023. The eagerly awaited outcome of the Punjab Board Class 10 board examination, which took place between the dates of March 24 and April 20, 2023, has now been made available for eager candidates to peruse and evaluate. To access these invaluable results, candidates are encouraged to visit the official PSEB website at pseb.ac.in, where they can uncover their individual performance stats. This year the overall pass percentage stands at 97.54 per cent.

The examination, encompassing a wide range of subjects and topics, was conducted across various exam centers dispersed throughout the state, offering candidates a diverse array of settings to demonstrate their knowledge and skills. Each day, in a solitary shift commencing promptly at 10 am and concluding at 1.15 pm, students dedicatedly engaged with the examination papers, showcasing their aptitude and dexterity in tackling the challenges presented to them. The duration of each examination paper lasted for an impressive three hours, affording candidates ample time to showcase their comprehensive understanding of the subject matter at hand.

It is noteworthy that certain subjects diverged from this established pattern, deviating from the three-hour standard. Subjects such as computer science, physical education and sports, as well as NSFQ (National Skill Qualification Framework) subjects, exhibited a distinct format, altering the duration and approach employed by candidates. These exceptions added a layer of diversity and intricacy to the examination process, thereby contributing to the overall burstiness of the assessment experience. A staggering number of approximately 3 lakh candidates partook in the Class 10 board examination within the state.

