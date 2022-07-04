PSEB Punjab 10th Result 2022 likely tomorrow: Direct link, how to check here

PSEB Punjab Board 10th Result 2022 | Photo: PTI

Punjab School Education Board, PSEB 10th Result 2022 is expected to be declared tomorrow (July 5). Once released, candidates will be able to check the Punjab Board Class 10 Result 2022 at the official website -- pseb.ac.in. Candidates can also check the PSEB Punjab Board 10th result 2022 at the website -- punjab.indiaresults.com.

PSEB Punjab Board 10th Result 2022: How to check

Visit the official website.pseb.ac.in

On the homepage, click on the ‘www pseb ac in 10th result 2022’ link

Enter the student's roll number or name

Click on the 'Submit' button

The online pseb ac in result 2022 term 2 will appear on the screen

Download and take a printout of the same for future reference.

Once the result is declared online, students are advised to note that the provisional mark sheet would be made available first. The original mark sheets can be collected by students later on from their respective schools in the state.

PSEB conducted the 10th Board Exams 20222 for nearly 4 lakh students from April 29 to May 19, 2022. The PSEB 10th result is expected very soon, likely tomorrow. Keep a check here for the latest updates.

