Delhi government cracks down on private schools over unfair fee hikes, coercive practices, and violations affecting students and parents.

The Delhi government has started a strong crackdown against private unaided schools that are charging unfair and high fees. This action comes after many parents and guardians complained about the rising costs and pressure from schools.

According to the Directorate of Education (DoE), this issue has been affecting families—especially those from middle and lower-income backgrounds—for many years. The situation became worse after the COVID-19 pandemic, with reports showing that some schools have been increasing their annual fees by as much as 25 to 30 percent.

Parents have also shared troubling incidents where schools used pressure tactics. Some said that their children were denied admit cards for board exams or were threatened with removal from school rolls if fees were not paid. Many families believe these fees are unauthorized and feel helpless against these powerful institutions.

To deal with this growing problem, the DoE has increased its monitoring of private schools and launched a wide investigation. High-level teams, including officials led by district magistrates, are now checking schools that have received complaints. In one case, a school was inspected after parents raised concerns about fee-related issues.

The government has warned schools that if they break the rules under the Delhi School Education Act, 1973, they will face serious punishment. This could include suspending the school, cancelling its recognition, or even taking control of its management.

The DoE has also decided to conduct financial audits of schools that are not following rules. Experienced accounting officers will now review school records to check for irregularities.

To protect students from weaker sections, a special officer has been appointed to handle complaints related to discrimination or the denial of books and uniforms. Private schools have been told not to force parents to buy uniforms or books from specific shops, and not to change the school uniform design more than once every three years.

The DoE is also working to speed up court cases related to unfair fee hikes, ensuring that parents get justice without delay. The department has increased its education budget by Rs 2,000 crore for the 2025-26 financial year and promised to provide fair and quality education to all students.

The government has clearly said that any school found increasing fees without permission will face strict legal action.