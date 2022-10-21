TSLPRB PWTs Prelims Result 2022 OUT: Check all details here

TSLPRB PWTs Prelims Result 2022 released | Photo: PTI

The Telangana State Level Police Recruitment Board (TSLPRB) has declared the results of Preliminary Written Tests (PWTs). The TSLPRB recruitment exam was conducted to fill vacancies for various posts of SCT SIs (Civil) and/or equivalent posts, SCT PCs Civil and/or equivalent posts, Transport Constables and Prohibition and Excise Constables.

A list of candidates who qualified for the Physical Measurement Test/Physical Efficiency Test (PMT/PET) and a list of candidates who did not qualify have been released on the website-- tslprb.in.

46.80 per cent of candidates have qualified in the PWT for SCT SIs (Civil) and/or equivalent posts of the 2,25,668 evaluated candidates, as per board details. For the SCT PCs (Civil) and/or equivalent posts, the qualifying percentage was 31.39 per cent, while 5,88,891 candidates were evaluated in PWT.

For Transport Constable posts, 41,835 candidates were evaluated and 44.84 per cent were declared qualified. Similarly, the qualifying percentage for the Prohibition and Excise Constable posts was 43.65 per cent out of 2,50,890 candidates who were evaluated.

In the PWT for SCT SIs (Civil) and/or equivalent posts, the average mark of the 2,25,668 candidates was 47.25 out of 200 (23.63 per cent), while the highest mark scored was 133 out of 200 (66.5 per cent).

The average mark of 6,03,851 candidates who appeared for the PWT of SCT PCs (Civil) and/or equivalent Posts, Transport Constables, Prohibition and Excise Constables was 41.16 out of 200 (20.58 per cent) and the highest mark was 141 out of 200 (70.5 per cent).