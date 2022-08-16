Meet Pratigya Parihar, sister of IAS Tapasya who gave up on UPSC and joined politics to serve village people

Pratigya Parihar | Photo: Facebook (Pratigya Parihar)

Pratigya Parihar, the sister of IAS Tapasya Parihar, who created quite a buzz for opposing the principle of giving away daughters as prize during the marriage has vowed to quit UPSC preparation and build the village.

Pratigya Parihar who was preparing to become an IAS officer like her elder sister after seeing the problems faced by the people of her village Jowa in the Narsinghpur district of Madhya Pradesh decided to quit her preparation and step into politics.

This decision was taken when the UPSC aspirant was living in her village due to the Covid-19 lockdown. With the help of her uncle Vinayak Parihar, she fought the panchayat and won unopposed.

