Search icon
X
PreviousPrevious
HomeEducation

Meet Pratigya Parihar, sister of IAS Tapasya who gave up on UPSC and joined politics to serve village people

IAS Pratigya Parihar gave up on UPSC to join politics to be able to serve the people of her village.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Aug 16, 2022, 07:09 PM IST

Meet Pratigya Parihar, sister of IAS Tapasya who gave up on UPSC and joined politics to serve village people
Pratigya Parihar | Photo: Facebook (Pratigya Parihar)

Pratigya Parihar, the sister of IAS Tapasya Parihar, who created quite a buzz for opposing the principle of giving away daughters as prize during the marriage has vowed to quit UPSC preparation and build the village. 

Pratigya Parihar who was preparing to become an IAS officer like her elder sister after seeing the problems faced by the people of her village Jowa in the Narsinghpur district of Madhya Pradesh decided to quit her preparation and step into politics. 

This decision was taken when the UPSC aspirant was living in her village due to the Covid-19 lockdown. With the help of her uncle Vinayak Parihar, she fought the panchayat and won unopposed. 

Read: CUET UG 2022: Fourth phase to start tomorrow for 3.6 lakh candidates, exam for 11,000 additional candidates postponed

TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
Most Viewed
More
Sara Ali Khan looks sizzling hot in see-through dress, shares photos on Instagram
Viral Photos of the Day: Taapsee Pannu sizzles in bodycon dress, Karan Kundrra poses for paps
Who is Leo Kalyan? The artist who sang at Sonam Kapoor's baby shower
Photos of BTS' V aka Kim Taehyung, BLACKPINK's Lisa in private jet break internet
In pics: Ek Villian Returns star Disha Patani looks like a 'doll' in her latest viral photos
Speed Reads
More
First-image
Uttar Pradesh: Unidentified men open fire outside Hapur court, undertrial killed
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More
This is the isMobile valuefalseAnd Ad platformDNA_Web

Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 INDIA DOT COM PRIVATE LIMITED, ALL RIGHTS RESERVED.