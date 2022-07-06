PPSC Recruitment 2022: Registration to fill 119 vacancies will close today, check details

PPSC Recruitment 2022| Photo: PTI

The Punjab Public Service Commission, PPSC online applications process for the post of Draftsmen and Head Draftsmen will be closed today July 6. Candidates who are interested in applying for the PPSC Draftsmen and Head Draftsmen post can still register from the official website -- ppsc.gov.in till 11:59 pm.

The PPSC Recruitment 2022 is being conducted to hire 119 candidates. 27 vacancies are open for the post of Head draftsman while 92 vacancies are open for the post of Draftsman (Group-B) Technical. Candidates must fall under the age group of 18 to 37 years.

PPSC Recruitment 2022: Selection process

Candidates will have to appear for the written exam to qualify for the PPSC Recruitment 2022.

PPSC Recruitment 2022: Important details

The Candidates will have to pay an application fee for PPSC Recruitment 2022 of Rs 750. The fee is Rs 500 for candidates belonging to the EWS/ PWD/ Lineal Descendants of Ex-Serviceman (LDESM) Punjab/ Ex-Serviceman of Punjab. The fee for all other category candidates is Rs 1500.

PPSC Recruitment 2022: How to apply

Visit the official website of the commission ppsc.gov.in

Click on 'Open Advertisement’

Click on ‘Apply/View’ against the desired post

Key in the details, upload the documents and pay the fee

Submit the form and save it for future purposes.

Read: UP TGT PGT Recruitment 2022: Last date to apply extended, details here