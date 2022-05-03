PPSC Recruitment 2022: Applications invited for Assistant District Attorney posts, check eligibility, selection process

File Photo

Punjab Public Service Commission (PPSC) has invited applications for the posts of Assistant District Attorney in the Department of Home Affairs and Justice, Government of Punjab.

Interested and eligible candidates will be able to apply for the same through the official website of PPSC - www.ppsc.gov.in. The last date to apply is set for May 20, 2022.

PPSC Recruitment 2022: Dates to remember

Last date for registration: May 20, 2022

Last date to submit the registration fee: May 30, 2022

PPSC Recruitment 2022: Details of the vacancy

Assistant District Attorney: 119 posts

PPSC Recruitment 2022: Eligibility criteria

The candidate should have a Bachelor of Law (Professional Degree) from a recognised university or who are Barristers of England or Ireland or are a member of the Faculty of Advocates of Scotland and are eligible for being enrolled as an Advocate under the Advocates Act, 1961. The candidate should also have 2 years of work experience in practice at the Bar.

PPSC Recruitment 2022: Check the official notification

PPSC Recruitment 2022: Age limit

Interested candidates should not be below 18 years and above 37 years of age as of January 1, 2022. For Punjab Government and its Board/Corporation/Commission and Authorities employees, all States/ Central Government employees - Age limit may be relaxed up to 45 years.

PPSC Recruitment 2022: Selection process

Candidates will be selected based on a written exam. The question paper will be in English Language only. It will be a two-hour exam.

PPSC Recruitment 2022: Direct link to apply online