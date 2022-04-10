PostponeNEETUG2022 trends on Twitter as exam dates clash with JEE Mains, CUET

The National Testing Agency has already cited released dates for conducting the NEET UG 2022 exam. As per the latest announcement, the exam is scheduled for July 17 and the registration process has already started.

The timing announced for the exam doesn’t seem to go well with many students. Many students took to Twitter to express their disappointment stating that there is just a gap of two months between the exam date announcement and the actual exam. Referring to less time for preparation, students are now demanding the authorities to postpone the NEET UG 2022.

To support their argument, many students said that the NTA has already postponed the engineering entrance exam JEE Main even when the students have two chances for it. Similarly, the NEET UG 2022 exam should be postponed as they have just one chance to give the medical entrance exam.

As students continue to demand for the postponement of the exam on Twitter, many hashtags, including #PostponeNEETUG2022 and #RescheduleNEETUG2022 are trending. Some students highlighted that many other exams, including the CUET and JEE mains are clashing with the announced dates and so authorities must reconsider their decision to conduct exam on July 27.

The students have also asked all to join a petition by change.org that demands the postponement of the exams till August 2022.

Students must note that the NTA has already begun the registration process at the official website i.e. neet.nta.nic.in. The NEET UG 2022 will be conducted in 13 languages at various test centres across the country. These include English, Hindi, Assamese, Bengali, Gujarati, Kannada, Malayalam, Marathi, Odia, Punjabi, Tamil, Telugu, and Urdu. According to the NTA, there is no upper age limit for appearing in the exam.

The NEET UG exam is held for admission to MBBS, BDS, AYUSH, Veterinary, BSc Nursing and Life Science courses. It is conducted in offline centre-based mode.