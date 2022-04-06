PostponeJEEMain2022 trends on Twitter as entrance dates clash with CBSE Term 2 board exams

The Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) Main 2022 is set to be conducted this month, sending students into a frenzy about the schedule of the engineering entrance, as the dates of the exam seem to be clashing with the CBSE Class 12 term 2 board exams.

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) will be conducted the term 2 exams for class 12 students from April 26 to June 15, while the National Testing Agency (NTA) has decided to conduct the JEE Main 2022 session 1 from April 21 to May 4.

The clash between the two major exams for Class 12 students has sparked an online debate, where aspirants are urging the Education Ministry and NTA to postpone the JEE Main exams to a later date, saying that it will compromise their results in the board exams.

As students began an online campaign to push the dates of the JEE Main 2022 exam, the hashtag #PostponeJEEMain2022 started trending on Twitter, with thousands of tweets on the social networking website.

Students are requesting a fair gap between the two exams since the dates set by CBSE and NTA are colliding with each other. One Twitter user wrote, “Indian Authorities been making us give entrance tests like JEE Main in most difficult situations possible and still ask why students are going abroad for higher education.”

Indian Authorities been making us give entrance tests like #JEEMains in most difficult situations possible and still ask why students are going abroad for higher education. Our demand has practical basis and to #PostponeJEEMains2022 is the only way to go. @PMOIndia @DG_NTA — Anshumaan Agarwal (@AnshumaanAgarw1) April 6, 2022

#JEEStudentsWantJustice#PostponeJEEMains2022 @DG_NTA@dpradhanbjp@iitbombay

Please try to understand, a little delay won't hurt as much as students' brains are getting hurt right now. All you guys will accomplish by this is hatred and a few dead students! (Hope not) April 6, 2022

#JEEStudentsWantJustice

Postpone #JEEMain2022 To june and we want more gap between two attempts(80days)

We are not demanding for four attempts, @DG_NTA gives us two attempts only but with fair gap. #JEEAfterBoards2022 #PostponeJEEMains2022 @dpradhanbjp @PMOIndia @iitbombay — B U (@BU28794791) April 3, 2022

Another JEE aspirant wrote, “Please try to understand, a little delay won't hurt as much as students' brains are getting hurt right now. All you guys will accomplish by this is hatred and a few dead students!”

A few students also took this opportunity to share some funny memes on the topic, putting a humorous spin on the dilemma being faced by engineering aspirants regarding their examinations.

The dates for the JEE Main 2022 exam were released by NTA last month, and the date sheet for the CBSE Class 10 and 10 board exams term 2 was also updated in the second week of March. JEE Main exams are conducted every year for admission into undergraduate engineering courses in some of the top engineering colleges in the country.