Postpone all offline exams scheduled in May: Govt to centrally-funded institutions

Due to the second wave of COVID-19, the Ministry of Education on Monday asked all the heads of centrally funded institutions to postpone all offline examinations scheduled in the month of May. Such institutions include all IITs, NITs, IIITs and central universities.

In a letter addressed to all the heads of centrally funded institutions, Secretary, Higher Education Amit Khare has urged the institutions to postpone all offline examinations scheduled in the month of May 2021. The online examinations may however continue, he said.

The letter also stated that the decision will be reviewed in the first week of June 2021. The institutions have been further advised to ensure that if anyone in the institution needs any assistance it should be provided immediately as possible.

All institutions have to encourage eligible persons to go for vaccination and ensure that everyone follows COVID-19 appropriate behavior to remain safe.

The decision comes in the backdrop of a rampaging second wave of the coronavirus pandemic in the country.

Earlier today, Prime Minister Narendra Modi agreed to postpone NEET-PG exam 2021 for at least four months in a move to make more qualified doctors available for pandemic duty and pressing medical interns into service.

The exam will not be held before August 31 this year. Students will be given at least one month time after the announcement of the exam before it is conducted.

The prime minister announced a slew of measures and directed all states to engage final year MBBS students in COVID duties like teleconsultation and monitoring of mild COVID cases after due orientation under the faculty’s supervision.

Students across the country have also been raising demands to cancel Class 12 Board examinations of CBSE, CISCE, NIOS, and other state boards amid the COVID-19 surge. On May 1, 2021, students started a Twitter campaign with hashtag #cancel12thboardexams2021 that has already received over one million tweets. The CBSE has cancelled the board examination for Class 10 and postponed the Class 12 board exams to June 1.