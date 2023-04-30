Postpone NEET UG 2023: Medical entrance aspirants seek exam postponement as they sign online petition

File photo

The National Testing Agency (NTA) to conduct the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test – Undergraduate (NEET UG) on May 7, 2023. The upcoming undergraduate entrance exam, the NEET UG, has been scheduled, but medical aspirants are requesting a postponement.

Taking to social media, medical entrance exam aspirants have been urging postponement using hashtags such as “#NEETUG2023POSTPONE, #postponeNEETUG2023

A group of candidates has created a petition on Change.org asking for the NEET UG exams to be postponed. Over 650 candidates had signed the petition as of the news's publication. “We understand that govt is trying to bring back the pre-pandemic academic schedule but postponing NEET to just 15 days will not do any harm in our opinion,” reads the text of the petition.

According to the petition, the applicants have provided a number of reasons for the authorities to take the exam postponement into consideration. The petition added, “Clashes with board exam. Although on 7th May there is no board exam but the gap between the board exam and NEET should have minimum 15 days in our opinion. Jammu board has geography exam on 3rd may. It’s not possible for a student to manage this exam along with NEET. Punjab board has practicals. Nios board too has exam on 6th and 8th May.”

“Late city intimation. Testing agency should be early with city intimation so that students and their parents can make arrangements according to their centre but there’s no notice yet about this. We do agree that even JEE got city intimation just 5 days back but JEE has shifts, 2 attempts, and total no. Of aspirants are half of neet . 20 days prior to neet exam play’s a very important role in student’s score. So, disturbances like board, practicals, travelling etc may hinder students preparation. 20 days prior neet should be only denoted to neet,” the petition also added.

The NEET UG 2023 entrance exam will be held in 499 centres in Pen and Paper mode (offline). Over 21 lakh candidates are set to appear for NEET UG 2023 entrance exam. Some students are claiming that they are under immense pressure to appear for NEET UG 2023 exam due to the increase in COVID-19 cases in India. Several NEET 2023 aspirants have now taken to Twitter demanding the postponement of NEET UG 2023 exam by a few weeks.