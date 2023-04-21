Search icon
Postpone NEET UG 2023: Medical aspirants demand postponement, seek help from President Murmu, PM Modi

Over 21 lakh candidates are set to appear for NEET UG 2023 entrance exam.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: Apr 21, 2023, 02:49 PM IST

Postpone NEET UG 2023: Medical aspirants demand postponement, seek help from President Murmu, PM Modi
Postpone NEET UG 2023 latest update: National Testing Agency (NTA) has already concluded the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test Undergraduate (NEET UG) registrations process on April 15, 2023 and the exam is scheduled to be held on May 7. However several Medical aspirants are now demanding postponement of the exam as they have very less time to prepare for the exam. 

Some of the medical aspirants have reached out to President Draupadi Murmu and Prime Minister Narendra Modi seeking help for the postponement of the exam. Earlier, they had reached out to Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan.

The NEET UG 2023 entrance exam will be held at 499 cities in Pen and Paper mode (offline). Over 21 lakh candidates are set to appear for NEET UG 2023 entrance exam. Some students are claiming that they are under immense pressure to appear for NEET UG 2023 exam due to increase in COVID-19 cases in India. Several NEET 2023 aspirants have now taken to Twitter demanding the postponement of NEET UG 2023 exam by a few weeks.

“#postponeNEETUG2023 Respected Officials  @narendramodi @ntaofficialin @Droupati_Murmu @EduMinOfIndia. Please Postpone NEET UG 2023 for at least 1 month …we have not gotten enough time to prepare well …as you know NEET is a challenging exam ….To become a Doctor. please respond,” one student wrote on Twitter.

The agitating students are calling for an exam postponement on social media under the hashtag #postponeNEETUG2023, and they have mentioned both Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan.

