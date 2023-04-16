‘Postpone NEET UG 2023 exam’: Medical aspirants demand postponement of exam due to this reason, details inside

Postpone NEET UG 2023 Exam latest update: The registration window for National Eligibility cum Entrance Test Undergraduate (NEET UG) has been closed by the National Testing Agency (NTA) and the demand to postpone NEET UG 2023 exam has started growing louder. NEET UG 2023 entrance exam is scheduled to take place on May 7, 2023. The NEET UG 2023 entrance exam will be held at 499 cities in Pen and Paper mode (offline).

Over 21 lakh candidates are set to appear for NEET UG 2023 entrance exam. Some students are claiming that they are under immense pressure to appear for NEET UG 2023 exam due to increase in COVID-19 cases in India. Several NEET 2023 aspirants have now taken to Twitter demanding the postponement of NEET UG 2023 exam by a few weeks.

“Please postpone the NEET- UG EXAM 2023. Corona cases have drastically risen, kindly hold further dates for the exam as well so that every student can give the exam,” tweeted an aspirant.

“This is a request to postpone the NEET- UG examination 2023. 12th grade students who gave the boards in 2023 are only getting 1 month preparation time. This exam is for future doctors ready to sacrifice their everything, please reconsider.,” another said.

This is a request to postpone the NEET- UG examination 2023 for 1 month at least.

Corona cases have drastically risen, kindly hold further dates for the exam as well so that every student can give the exam

Meanwhile, NTA is set to release NEET UG Admit Card 2023 soon. Earlier on Saturday (April 15), NTA released an important notice under which they revised the – Clause 5.2.2. “In pursuance of the Judgment dated 03.02.2023 of the Hon’ble Supreme Court of India in W.P(C) 891/2021 and connected matters and in supersession of earlier corrigendum dated 31.03.2023 on the subject, aspiring OCI Candidates of NEET (UG) 2023 are hereby informed that the amended provision of Clause 5.2.2 of the Information Bulletin of NEET (UG) 2023 dealing with the Eligibility of OCI Cardholders for NEET (UG), shall be read as follows.”