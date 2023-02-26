Postpone NEET PG 2023: Supreme Court to hear plea tomorrow; here's all you need to know

Doctors and students have been urging the government to delay NEET PG 2023 for the past few weeks. Doctors' body filed to the highest court to request the postponement of NEET PG 2023 after the ministry refused to change the exam dates. The National Board of Examinations (NBE)'s decision to hold NEET PG 2023 in March is being challenged in court cases, which will be heard by the Supreme Court tomorrow (February 27).

The NEET PG exam will take place on March 5. Aspirants and FAIMA (Federation of All India Medical Association) assert that if the gap between the entrance exam and counselling is not shortened, candidates' time will be wasted.

Postpone NEET PG 2023: Key updates

The centre has repeatedly pushed back the deadline for internship applications, which has increased the number of doctors who are qualified to take the exam.

2.09 lakh candidates have enrolled for NEET PG, it was reported to the Supreme Court bench of justices S R Bhat and Dipankar Datta during the most recent session.

Aishwarya Bhati, Additional Solicitor General (ASG), stated that the exam's plans were complete, and if it had to be delayed, a new date might not be feasible soon.

Even if NEET PG is held on March 5, according to the petitioners, counselling cannot begin until August 11—five months later—because that is when the centre has set the internship completion deadline.

Although just 13 of them filed a petition with the court, the petitioners claimed that their concern affects almost 45,000 hopefuls.

Several learners have been studying for the exam for months, according to the Supreme Court bench.

The National Board of Examinations (NBE) informed the Supreme Court on Friday that if the exam were to be postponed, "no other date for holding the exam may be available in the near future."

NBE has stated that NEET PG 2023 will be held at more than 800 centres for more than 2 lakh candidates.

