Search icon
Sign In
X
PreviousPrevious
HomeEducation
topStoriesenglish

Postpone NEET PG 2023: Supreme Court to hear exam postponement plea shortly

Postpone NEET PG 2023: In January 2023, the NBEMS extended the NEET PG 2023 internship cut-off date to June 30, 2023.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: Feb 24, 2023, 01:40 PM IST

Postpone NEET PG 2023: Supreme Court to hear exam postponement plea shortly
File photo

Supreme Court to hear the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET) PG 2023 petition today (February 24, 2023). The exam is scheduled to be conducted on March 5, 2023. The petitions are listed as item 53 which is expected to be held shortly. The plea submitted by the doctors who are aspiring NEET PG 2023 candidates to postpone the postgraduate medical test has been listedBefore HMJ Ravindra Bhatt and HMJ Dipankar Dutta.

The NBE has previously announced that the NEET PG 2023 exam will be conducted on March 5. After the hearing, candidates will get a clear picture of the exam date.

Several candidates were not qualified to take the NEET PG examination based on the eligibility standards established by NBE, prompting the students to urge that the exam be postponed. To be eligible to take the NEET PG 2023 exam, candidates must have completed a year of internship or be expected to do so by March 31, 2023, according to the eligibility requirements in the information bulletin.

Postpone NEET PG 2023 plea:  

FAIMA and student ABVP earlier presented proposals to Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya demanding postponement of the medical entrance exam and an extension in the last date for internship for MBBS students. 

Although, the ministry accepted the request to extend the internship deadline till August 11. The request to postpone NEET exam by two to three months was rejected. 

A petition was then filed at the Telangana High Court seeking a postponement in the exam, parallelly an online petition was filed by students which were signed by over 75,000 students. Telangana HC rejected the plea and said that postponing the NEET PG 2023 exam would affect the next batch. 

TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
Most Viewed
More
Kartik Aaryan's Shehzada ready to overpower Shah Rukh Khan-Deepika Padukone's Pathaan at box office
Neal Mohan, Sundar Pichai, Satya Nadella: Who is the richest India-American CEO?
From Hardik Pandya, KL Rahul to Shaheen Afridi, breathtaking wedding photos of top cricketers
XXX actress Aabha Paul raises the temperature in her sexy videos
Union Minister Smriti Irani's daughter Shanelle's star-studded wedding reception featuring Shah Rukh Khan and more
Speed Reads
More
First-image
Urvashi Rautela hints at 'getting lit' ahead of her 29th birthday, netizens say 'Rishab bhaiya ki taraf...'
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews

Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 Diligent Media Corporation Limited, All Rights Reserved.