Postpone NEET PG 2023: Why are aspirants demanding for delay in medical entrance exam ?

Postpone NEET PG 2023| Photo: PTI

On the one hand, the NEET PG 2023 exam is scheduled to be held on March 5, on the other, aspirants are still waiting for the Supreme Court hearing on the NEET PG 2023 postponement plea. Doctor's body FAIMA and student union body ABVP earlier presented different proposals to Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya demanding postponement of the medical entrance exam and an extension in the deadline for internship for MBBS students.

Although, the ministry accepted the request to extend the internship deadline till August 11. The request to delay the exam by two to three months was rejected.

Read: Postpone NEET PG 2023 exam: SC likely to hear postponement plea today, details inside

A petition was then filed at the Telangana High Court seeking a postponement in the exam, parallelly an online petition was filed by students which were signed by over 75,000 students. Telangana HC rejected the plea and said that postponing the NEET PG 2023 exam would affect the next batch.

Why are students demanding postponement in NEET PG?

As per aspirants, the gap between the NEET PG exam and the counselling is of two to three months, meaning, that candidates will have to wait the entire period between the exam and counselling.

Read: NEET PG 2023: Exam still scheduled for March 5 amid postponement demand, check important guidelines

Hence, the students and doctor's body are requesting the authorities to consider postponing the exam so that the candidates don't have to sit ideally after the exam. As per the aspirants, postponing the exam would fetch them more time to prepare for the medical entrance and a few months' time would be useful for them.

For now, all of the Lakhs of candidates are waiting for the Supreme Court hearing regarding the NEET PG 2023 postponement plea. The hearing will take place on Friday (February 24).