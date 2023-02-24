Postpone NEET PG 2023: SC to hear plea today, see timeline of aspirants' protest

Postpone NEET PG 2023 SC hearing| Photo: PTI

The National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET) PG 2023 aspirants have been protesting for a long time, demanding a postponement of the medical entrance exam. After holding various online and offline peaceful protests, on February 24, finally, the Supreme Court will hear the NEET PG 2023 postponement plea.

The NBE has previously announced that the NEET PG 2023 exam will be conducted on March 5. After the hearing, candidates will get a clear picture of the exam date.

Here is a timeline of the entire protest of NEET PG 2023 aspirants:

January 27, 2023: The National Board Examination (NBE) closed the registration window for the NEET PG 2023.

February 7, 2023: The Ministry of Health and Family Welfare issued a warning against a fake notice that claimed that NEET PG 2023 has been rescheduled for May 21.

February 7, 2023: The Federation of All India Medical Association (FAIMA) called for a nationwide protest at Jantar Mantar, followed by the suspension of OPD services.

February 7, 2023: The Ministry of Health and Family Welfare (MoHFW) for the secod time extended the internship completion dates for MBBS students who are aspiring to appear for the NEET PG exam this year.

February 8, 2023: The Indian Medical Association (IMA), the national voluntary organisation of physicians, wrote a letter to Union health minister Mansukh Mandaviya requesting him to postpone the NEET PG 2023 exam by two to three months.

February 8, 2023: A group of aspirants has started an online petition on the same cause and gained huge support.

February 10, 2023: Union minister of health and family welfare (MoHFW) Mansukh Mandaviya told the Lok Sabha that the NEET PG 2023 exam will be conducted as per schedule. The decision to not postpone the postgraduate medical entrance examination was made to prevent further delays in the exam and counselling process caused by the pandemic COVID-19.

February 15, 2023: The Telangana High Court asked the National Medical Commission (NMC) to reconsider the exam date. For this, the NMC was given a two-week deadline by the court. The Medical aspirants have further moved the Supreme Court (SC) with the plea seeking a postponement.

February 16, 2023: The Telangana High Court declined the petition for the postponement of the exam.

February 20, 2023: The NEET PG 2023 application edit window gets closed for the NEET PG application.

February 24, 2023: The Supreme Court (SC) will hear the plea seeking NEET PG 2023 postponement by two to three months.