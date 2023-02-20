Amid 'Postpone NEET PG 2023' demand, NBE to close application correction window today

NEET PG 2023| Photo: PTI

The National Board of Examinations (NBE) will end the correction window for NEET PG 2023 application form on February 20. To make any changes in the application form of the NEET PG, candidates will have to visit the official website-- natboard.edu.in.

“Pursuant to the closure of the edit window, it has been noted that some candidates have still not uploaded their photographs, signatures and/or thumb impressions as per prescribed Image Upload Instructions. Such candidates are required to rectify the image(s) in their application form during the selective and final edit window”, reads the official notification.

NEET PG 2023: How to edit

Visit the official site of NBE at natboard.edu.in

On the homepage, click on the NEET PG 2023

A new PDF file will open where candidates can check the link

Click on the link and log in

Make changes in the image and click on submit

Download the page and keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

Read: PSTET 2023 registration process begins at pstet2023.org, know how to apply

Meanwhile, aspirants are demanding a postponement of the NEET PG exam this year and holding peaceful protests at various places, but there have been no confirmations regarding the same from officials so far. Recently a plea to postpone the medical entrance exam was presented at the Telangana High Court. This plea to delay the exam was rejected by the HC. The candidates then reached the Supreme Court, since the exam is scheduled for March 5, it is being reported that keeping the urgency of the matter in view, Supreme Court is likely to hear the petition on Monday.

Aspirants are waiting for a judgement in their favour from the Supreme Court. Doctors are demanding the postponement of the exam due to a huge gap between the examination and the scheduled counselling is huge. The aspirants believe that postponing the NEET PG 2023 exam will save time and give them more time to prepare.