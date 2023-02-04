Amid calls to postpone NEET PG 2023 exam, ABVP urges Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya to take this step

Representational image

NEET PG 2023 postponement news: Amid growing demand for the postponement of NEET PG 2023 exam, a delegation of Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP) has written a letter to the Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya urging the minister to extend the deadline for National Eligibility Cum Entrance Test for Postgraduate (NEET PG 2023) internship. The ABVP requested Health Minister Mandaviya to extend the NEET PG 2023 internship eligibility date to July 31, 2023.

“ABVP has discussed with the union health minister about the extension of the deadline for the internship for the NEET-PG 2023 exam to July 31, 2023, reconsidering the proposed NEET-PG exam in March 2023, considering the problems related to the internship qualification of students of all states and demands have been made to re-open the application portal for NEET-PG 2023, etc,” ABVP in an official notification said.

Meanwhile, #PostponeNEETPG2023 continues to trend on Twitter. It is to be noted that National Board of Examinations in Medical Sciences (NBEMS) has already announced that the National Eligibility Cum Entrance Test for Postgraduate (NEET PG 2023) examination will be held on March 5, 2023. But several students are demanding the postponement of the exam claiming that they would be ineligible for the exams because of the internship cut-off dates.

The Federation of Resident Doctors’ Association (FORDA) has also urged Health Minister Mandaviya to extend the MBBS internship cut-off date.

“NEETPG bulletin drops bombshell: internship completion date set for March,31 ‘23. >50% of interns ineligible, their career at stake. States altogether are’nt eligible. Will lead to demands of postponement and last minute chaos. Urgent resolution needed,” tweeted FORDA.