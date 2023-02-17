Search icon
Postpone NEET PG 2023 exam: Timeline as students reach Supreme Court

Know about everything that has happened so far on NEET PG 2023 postponement.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Feb 17, 2023, 06:32 AM IST

Postpone NEET PG 2023 exam: Timeline as students reach Supreme Court
NEET PG 2023 Postponement | Photo: PTI

The National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET) PG 2023 is scheduled to begin in less than a month. This year, NEET PG exams are swirling around in controversies. Doctors demanding Union Minister postpone the NEET PG 2023 by two to three months. Meanwhile, even ABVP submitted a letter to the Health Ministry to extend the internship deadlines for MBBS students. 

While the request to extend the internship deadline for MBBS students were accepted and it was extended till August 11. This decision was taken considering the future of over 13,000 MBBS students who were not eligible for the NEET PG 2023 exam due to the delayed internship. 

Read: DNA Explainer: Why doctors want NEET PG 2023 exam postponed? Know reasons behind demand

Although, NEET PG aspirants were not much happy about this decision. The aspirants want the authorities to postpone the exam dates. 

NEET PG 2023: Why do aspirants want postponement?

According to the NEET PG 2023 aspirants, if the postgraduate medical entrance exam is conducted on March 5th then almost 10,000 aspirants will be left behind as they are not eligible to take the exam. Additionally, postponing the exam will give candidates enough time to prepare for the exam, claims the doctor's association. 

Read: Ministry of Health extends NEET PG 2023 internship deadline: Know new dates, other details here

After calling various peaceful protests, now the aspirants have knocked on the doors of Telangana High Court. On Wednesday, the Telangana HC refused the plea to postpone NEET PG 2023 exam. A separate petition has been filed on Supreme Court by the aspirants. 

However, the students are still waiting for the ministry of health and family welfare (MoHFW) to issue a notice on the rescheduling of the NEET PG exam.

