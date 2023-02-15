Postpone NEET PG 2023 exam: Protesting doctors take this big step, read details inside

File photo

Postpone NEET PG 2023 exam news: Amid the rising demand to postpone NEET PG 2023 exam, the protesting doctors have filed a plea in the Supreme Court (SC) seeking the postponement of exam by 2-3 months.

Dr Rohan Krishnan, National Chairman of Federation of All India Medical Association (FAIMA) said in a tweet, “Students have filed the case in supreme Court today evening.. They will get diary number tomorrow and get listing then. Shall have hearing within 3/4 days. Some senior counsel shall be fighting. We have worked really hard on this case. #NEETPG23 Kp studying! God bless.”

It may be recalled that few days ago , Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya had said in Lok Sabha that the government is not going to postpone NEET PG 2023 entrance exam.

The agitating doctors are regularly building pressure on the Centre to postpone NEET PG 2023 exam and are taking to Twitter to express their anguish.

“We doctors are stuck on planet earth due to mismanagement of health ministry’s incompetency of conducting #NEETPG2023 exam..when are u @mansukhmandviya coming forward to help us..Better do something on your own than quoting other,” said one student.

“PIL Has been filled in Supreme Court Wait for Details #neetmds2023 interns are going in #telangana Highcourt. If Anyone more want to become petitioners kindly inform!Today also is #NEETPG2023 interns Highcourt hearing Pray & keep studying,” said another tweet.

Last week, the protesting doctors had announced their plan to file a plea in the SC seeking the postponement of NEET PG 2023 entrance exam by 2-3 months.

Taking to Twitter, a FAIMA member named Dr Manish Jangra said they are seeking legal help in this issue.