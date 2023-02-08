Postpone NEET PG 2023 exam: IMA makes this demand, check details inside

File photo

Postpone NEET PG 2023 exam news: Amid the growing demand to postpone NEET PG 2023 exam, the Indian Medical Association (IMA) on Tuesaday (February 7) wrote a letter to Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya urging him to postpone NEET PG 2023 entrance exam by two to three months.

It is to be noted that the NEET PG 2023 examination is scheduled to be held on March 5 in a single day & single session mode.

“As requested by IMA Headquarters the issue of eligibility criteria for NEET PG 2023 was resolved by extending the date of completion of internship. But this also needs to synchronize with the actual examination date, which shall be convened after completion of internship. While we are entrusted with the task to bring uniformity and standardization in postgraduate examinations conducted in India, we must safeguard these basic objectives while framing the schedule for NEET PG,” the IMA wrote in its letter.

For everyone who asked about the stand of @IMAIndiaOrg here is the official letter demanding postponement of NEET PG

We request @mansukhmandviya to look into it on urgent basis & #postponeneetpg23 by 2 to 3 months to save future of many students#NEETPG2023 #PostponeNEETPG2023 pic.twitter.com/JDSnpxM7ou — Dhruv Chauhan (@DrDhruvchauhan) February 7, 2023

Meanwhile, the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare (MoHFW) on Tuesday (February 7) extended the cut-off date for completion of an internship for National Eligibility cum Entrance Test – Postgraduate (NEET PG) 2023 aspirants from June 30 to August 11, 2023. Earlier, the cut-off date was June 30.