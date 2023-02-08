Search icon
Sign In
X
PreviousPrevious
HomeEducation
topStoriesenglish

Postpone NEET PG 2023 exam: IMA makes this demand, check details inside

It is to be noted that the NEET PG 2023 examination is scheduled to be held on March 5 in a single day & single session mode.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: Feb 08, 2023, 04:10 PM IST

Postpone NEET PG 2023 exam: IMA makes this demand, check details inside
File photo

Postpone NEET PG 2023 exam news: Amid the growing demand to postpone NEET PG 2023 exam, the Indian Medical Association (IMA) on Tuesaday (February 7) wrote a letter to Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya urging him to postpone NEET PG 2023 entrance exam by two to three months.

It is to be noted that the NEET PG 2023 examination is scheduled to be held on March 5 in a single day & single session mode.

“As requested by IMA Headquarters the issue of eligibility criteria for NEET PG 2023 was resolved by extending the date of completion of internship. But this also needs to synchronize with the actual examination date, which shall be convened after completion of internship. While we are entrusted with the task to bring uniformity and standardization in postgraduate examinations conducted in India, we must safeguard these basic objectives while framing the schedule for NEET PG,” the IMA wrote in its letter.

Meanwhile, the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare (MoHFW) on Tuesday (February 7) extended the cut-off date for completion of an internship for National Eligibility cum Entrance Test – Postgraduate (NEET PG) 2023 aspirants from June 30 to August 11, 2023. Earlier, the cut-off date was June 30.

TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
Most Viewed
More
Taaza Khabar: Bhuvan Bam hosts special screening of series for Prajakta Koli, Munawar Faruqui, Zakir Khan
Republic Day 2023: Pulao, momos, sandwiches and many other tricolor dishes to try on January 26
In Pics: Nia Sharma burns the internet with her sizzling hot photos
Wedding pictures of Shaheen Shah Afridi and Shahid Afridi's daughter Ansha are out; see here
Palak Tiwari looks sizzling hot in bustier top with leather pants, netizens ask 'thand nahi lagti kya'
Speed Reads
More
First-image
Microsoft to pull the plug on free version of Teams, users need to pay Rs 110 per month to continue
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews

Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 Diligent Media Corporation Limited, All Rights Reserved.