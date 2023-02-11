Postpone NEET PG 2023 exam: Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya makes big statement, read details inside

File photo

Postpone NEET PG 2023 exam latest Update: Amid growing demand to postpone NEET PG 2023 exam, the Union Minister of Health and Family Welfare (MoHFW), Mansukh Mandaviya, on Friday confirmed that NEET PG 2023 entrance exam will not be postponed. Mandaviya made the statement while addressing the Lok Sabha on Friday (February 10).

“The government has recently extended the internship cut-off date to August 11, 2023, so that no students across the country are ineligible to appear for the exam. Secondly, students were informed about five months earlier that the NEET PG exam 2023 will be held on March 5,” Mandaviya said in Lok Sabha.

Vice-President of The Federation of Resident Doctors’ Association (FORDA) tweeted, “Discussion about #postponementneetpg2023 in Parliament. #NEETPG #NEETPG2023 Students should not waste their energy or divert their attention anymore. I request them to concentrate only in revising for the entrance!Isolation from social media is better to maintain focus!”

Reacting to Mandaviya’s statement, the national chairman of the Federation of All India Medical Association (FAIMA) Rohan Krishnan added, “Your reply@mansukhmandviya is not proper. Why just only one batch suffer the most because of COVID. There is a “TRIAGE” protocol for emergencies, & “Damage Control Protocols” for coming out of Pandemic.However, now his stand is clear it seems , NO POSTPONEMENT as of now.”

It is to be noted that several NEET PG 2023 exam aspirants have been requesting the government to postpone the exam. The NEET PG 2023 entrance exam is scheduled to be conducted on March 5, 2023.