Postpone NEET PG 2023 exam: Big development in SC aspirants need to know, check details inside

Postpone NEET PG 2023 exam news: Amid the growing demand to postpone NEET PG 2023 exam, Dr Rohan Krishnan of the Federation of All India Medical Association (FAIMA), on Tuesday (February 21) said the plea in the Supreme Court seeking the postponement of NEET PG 2023 entrance exam will be heard by the SC on Friday (February 24).

“Whatever I said is correct and shall work for MY JUNIORS. Supreme court is last hope. Supreme Court hearing is on Friday.(tentative). The NMC is not very positive. Shall try to persue @NMC_IND, However @mansukhmandviya Sir can take a firm stand. So pls do,” he tweeted.

The aspirants are demanding that the Centre must postpone NEET PG 2023 exam by 2-3 months. For his part, Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya had said in Lok Sabha recently that NEET PG 2023 exam will not be postponed.

Last week, the Telangana High Court had dismissed a plea seeking the postponement of NEET PG 2023 exam.

Many aspiring medical students have been asking for the postponement of entrance exams for a while now, complaining that they haven't had enough time to study for them due to the busy internship schedule.

The NEET PG 2023 entrance exam is scheduled to take place on March 5.

“If the FMGE exam can be rescheduled 15 days before the exam due to elections, NEET PG can and should be postponed considering the genuine cause, ” the FAIMA national chairman had earlier said in a tweet.