Postpone NEET PG 2023 exam: Latest updates students must know, details inside

NEET PG aspirants had been urging the Centre to postpone NEET PG 2023 entrance exam for months but the government is unwilling to postpone NEET PG 2023 entrance exam.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: Feb 25, 2023, 09:31 AM IST

Postpone NEET PG 2023 exam news: Amid the growing demand by aspirants to postpone NEET PG 2023 exam by 2-3 months, it is likely that the Supreme Court would deliver a verdict in this matter on Monday (February 27). It is to be noted that the plea seeking to postpone NEET PG 2023 exam was heard by SC on Friday (February 24) and after hearing the matter, the SC bench deferred the hearing till next week.

The matter was heard by the bench comprising of Justices S Ravindra Bhat and Dipankar Datta. "Keep it on Monday.We want an answer what is a solution is this. We are not saying any we are postponing. We are not passing orders either way, we are keeping it open," stated Justice Ravindra Bhat.

It may be recalled that NEET PG aspirants had been urging the Centre to postpone NEET PG 2023 entrance exam for months but the government is unwilling to postpone NEET PG 2023 entrance exam. Few days ago, Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya said in Lok Sabha that the government will not postpone NEET PG 2023 entrance exam.

Before the SC, a plea seeking to postpone NEET PG 2023 exam was also heard by the Telangana High Court. Though the Telangana HC did not pass any order regarding the postponement of the exam, it had suggested the NBE to consider a delay in the exam.

As per the schedule announced by NBE, NEET PG 2023 exam is scheduled for March 5, 2023. It is expected that admit cards would be released on February 27, 2023.

