Postpone NEET PG 2023: Big day for agitating doctors today, details inside

File photo

Postpone NEET PG 2023 exam news: Amid the continuing demand to postpone NEET PG 2023 exam, the Supreme Court (SC) will resume the hearing of the plea seeking to postpone NEET PG 2023 entrance exam today (February 27). The plea was earlier heard by a SC bench on Friday (February 24).

During the hearing on Friday, a SC bench of justices S R Bhat and Dipankar Datta said the apex court was not passing any order in this matter as of now. The SC bench had also asked Additional Solicitor General (ASG) Aishwarya Bhati to find a solution to the demand raised by the petitioners. It is to be noted that ASG Bhati is appearing for the NBE in this matter. “For those who are waiting for this (examination), it is really a mental torture,” the bench observed, adding, “When we postpone a judicial exam, there is agony for the candidates who are preparing for it. The whole dynamics change.”

It is expected that the SC bench would pass an order on the plea seeking to postpone NEET PG 2023 exam today. Meanwhile, the agitating doctors and FAIMA (Federation of All India Medical Association) members are continuing their demand for the postponement of NEET PG 2023 entrance exam by 2-3 months.

It is likely that the plea seeking to postpone NEET PG 2023 entrance exam would be heard by the SC after lunch today, i.e. after 2 pm.

Few days ago, Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya said in Lok Sabha that the government will not postpone NEET PG 2023 entrance exam.

Many aspiring medical students have been asking for the postponement of entrance exams for a while now, complaining that they haven't had enough time to study for them due to the busy internship schedule.