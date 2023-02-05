Search icon
Postpone NEET PG 2023 exam: Agitating doctors urge PM Modi to take this step, details inside

The FAIMA also informed on Saturday (February 4) that it has received permission from Delhi Police to stage a peaceful protest at Jantar Mantar on February 7 (Tuesday).

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: Feb 05, 2023, 09:58 AM IST

File photo

Postpone NEET PG 2023 news: Amid rising demand over the postponement of NEET PG 2023 exam, the Federation of All India Medical Association (FAIMA) has urged Prime Minister Narendra Modi to intervene in the matter and hear the grievances of the protesting doctors.

Taking to Twitter, the FAIMA said, “@narendramodi,  Ji Pls listen to us! PM Modi ji, listen to the demand of CPVID warriors, for whom the country once clapped. Today they are on the streets! Modi ji, we should get justice!.”

The FAIMA also informed on Saturday (February 4) that it has received permission from Delhi Police to stage a peaceful protest at Jantar Mantar on February 7 (Tuesday). FAIMA asserted that the protest would be completely apolitical.

“We have got Permission for Peaceful Protest on 7th February(Tuesday). Total Limit of Participants -100, Venue – Jantar Mantar. Our Protest Would be Apolitical & Peaceful against our genuine Demand!,” the FAIMA said.

Meanwhile, Vivek Pandey, an important member of FAIMA, rurged the government to hear the grievances of the doctors,

 “All valid reasons to postpone #NEETPG23 exam. Again requesting the government to take action in favour of #CovidWarriors . They saved life’s of crores of people during pandemic by risking there lives.#PostponeNEETPG2023 #neetpg2023postpone #NEETPG,” Pandey said on Twitter.

