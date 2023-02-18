Search icon
Sign In
X
PreviousPrevious
HomeEducation
topStoriesenglish

Postpone NEET PG 2023 exam: Big update students need to know, details inside

Meanwhile, it is expected that the SC would on Monday (February 20) hear the plea seeking the postponement of NEET PG 2023 entrance exam, according to FAIMA national chairman Rohan Krishnan.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: Feb 18, 2023, 03:00 PM IST

Postpone NEET PG 2023 exam: Big update students need to know, details inside
File photo

Postpone NEET PG 2023 exam news: Amid growing demand to postpone NEET PG 2023 exam for 2-3 months, the National Board of Examinations in Medical Sciences (NBEMS) today (February 18) opened the NEET PG 2023 edit window. Candidates who are interested in making changes in their application form will now be able to do it through NBE’s official site at natboard.edu.in.

As per the official notice, the NBEMS has decided to open the edit and selective final window in order to allow the candidates to make changes in incorrect images. The last date to make the changes is February 20, 2023.

NEET PG 2023 exam: How to make changes in images

  • Visit the official site of NBE at natboard.edu.in.
  • Click on NEET PG edit notice
  • A new PDF file will open
  • Check link in PDF
  • Click on the link and login.
  • Make changes in the image and submit.
  • Download the page and keep a hard copy of the same

Meanwhile, it is expected that the SC would on Monday (February 20) hear the plea seeking the postponement of NEET PG 2023 entrance exam, according to FAIMA national chairman Rohan Krishnan.

Many students and physicians have separately petitioned the SC to postpone NEET PG 2023 exam after the Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya said in Lok Sabha that the government will not postpone NEET PG 2023 entrance exam.

Many aspiring medical students have been asking for the postponement of entrance exams for a while now, complaining that they haven't had enough time to study for them due to the busy internship schedule.

TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
Most Viewed
More
XXX star Aabha Paul burns the internet with her hot and sensational videos
Nysa Devgn spotted with Varun Dhawan's niece Anjini Dhawan in Mumbai, photos go viral
Auto Expo 2023: New MG Hector SUV launched in India, price starts at Rs 14.72 lakh
Oscar nominations 2023: From AR Rahman to Satyajit Ray, list of Indians who have won Academy Award
Yearender 2022: Shah Rukh Khan in Brahmastra, Suriya in Vikram, powerful cameos of the year
Speed Reads
More
First-image
Wordle 609 answer for today: Here is the Wordle answer for February 18
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews

Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 Diligent Media Corporation Limited, All Rights Reserved.