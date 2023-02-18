Postpone NEET PG 2023 exam: Big update students need to know, details inside

File photo

Postpone NEET PG 2023 exam news: Amid growing demand to postpone NEET PG 2023 exam for 2-3 months, the National Board of Examinations in Medical Sciences (NBEMS) today (February 18) opened the NEET PG 2023 edit window. Candidates who are interested in making changes in their application form will now be able to do it through NBE’s official site at natboard.edu.in.

As per the official notice, the NBEMS has decided to open the edit and selective final window in order to allow the candidates to make changes in incorrect images. The last date to make the changes is February 20, 2023.

NEET PG 2023 exam: How to make changes in images

Visit the official site of NBE at natboard.edu.in.

Click on NEET PG edit notice

A new PDF file will open

Check link in PDF

Click on the link and login.

Make changes in the image and submit.

Download the page and keep a hard copy of the same

Meanwhile, it is expected that the SC would on Monday (February 20) hear the plea seeking the postponement of NEET PG 2023 entrance exam, according to FAIMA national chairman Rohan Krishnan.

Many students and physicians have separately petitioned the SC to postpone NEET PG 2023 exam after the Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya said in Lok Sabha that the government will not postpone NEET PG 2023 entrance exam.

Many aspiring medical students have been asking for the postponement of entrance exams for a while now, complaining that they haven't had enough time to study for them due to the busy internship schedule.