Postpone NEET PG 2023: Aspirants continue demand for delay in exam, over 7200 aspirants sign online petition

The National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET) PG 2023 aspirants are demanding the postponement of the exam for a long time now. The medical entrance exam is scheduled to be held on March 5. Even various student bodies reached out to Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya urging him to postpone the exam and extend the MBBS internship deadline.

On February 7, the Ministry of Health issued a notice announcing that the internship deadline for MBBS doctors aspiring to appear for the NEET PG 2023 has been extended till August 11, 2023.

Ministry of Health on Twitter wrote, "Considering the future of more than 13,000 MBBS students across 5 States/UTs who were not eligible for NEET PG 2023 exam due to delayed internship, MoHFW has decided to extend last date of completion of an internship for eligibility to 11th Aug 2023"

NEET PG 2023: Online petition

But aspirants are clearly not happy with the Ministry's decision and have now started an online petition on social media which has already been signed by over 7,200 candidates. “Our concern as a NEET-PG aspirant is: Exam date has been kept as 5th March 2023. Today [7/2/2023] NBE has released a notice stating that interns finishing their internship till August can also participate in the exam on 5th March, which obviously indicates counseling will not happen before August,” reads the text of the petition.

“According to this if we give exam on 5th March and counseling happens in August..then we have to idly waste our 5 to 6 months, that is almost half a year. Which will cause INJUSTICE to us and we will loose our valuable time. We kindly request to higher officials that please give us our right by POSTPONING NEET-PG 2023 exam… instead of wasting our time waiting for 5-6 months, we want to utilise it studying so that by mere postponing exam, counseling can be held within 1month,” the petition added.

NEET PG 2023 Postponement: IMA letter

Meanwhile, Indian Medical Association (IMA) on Tuesday (February 7) wrote a letter to Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya urging him to postpone NEET PG 2023 entrance exam by two to three months.

“As requested by IMA Headquarters the issue of eligibility criteria for NEET PG 2023 was resolved by extending the date of completion of internship. But this also needs to synchronize with the actual examination date, which shall be convened after completion of internship. While we are entrusted with the task to bring uniformity and standardization in postgraduate examinations conducted in India, we must safeguard these basic objectives while framing the schedule for NEET PG,” the IMA wrote in its letter.