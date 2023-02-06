Search icon
Postpone NEET PG 2023: Protesting doctors announce new steps, read details inside

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: Feb 06, 2023, 09:25 AM IST

Postpone NEET PG 2023: Protesting doctors announce new steps, read details inside
File photo

Postpone NEET PG 2023 latest news: Amid the increasing demand to postpone NEET PG 2023 exam, the Federation of All India Medical Association (FAIMA) has announced that it will hold a protest at Jantar Mantar on Tuesday (February 7). The FAIMA has also called for the suspension of OPD services.

The FAIMA decided to take these steps after several failed attempts to meet the Union Health Minister, Mansukh Mandaviya seeking the postponement of the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET) PG (postgraduate).

 “We request all Doctors organisation to come along with in fight against issue of #NEETPG2023. We invite all of you to Join Protest at #JantarMantar on 7th Feb 10 AM.” FAIMA tweeted.

It is to be noted that the demand for NEET PG 2023 postponement was raised by medical aspirants over four weeks ago after it was announced by National Board of Examinations in Medical Sciences (NBEMS) that NEET PG 2023 entrance exam will be held on March 5.

Earlier, Federation of Resident Doctors’ Association (FORDA) had also urged the government to extend the MBBS internship cut-off date.

In a related development, a  delegation of Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP) has written a letter to Health Minister Mandaviya seeking an extension of the NEET PG 2023 internship deadline. The ABVP, in its letter, also sought an extension of the NEET PG 2023 internship eligibility date to July 31, 2023.

