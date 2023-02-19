Postpone NEET PG 2023: Doctors plan major push, to knock on PMO’s door; check latest updates | Representational Photo

Just weeks before the NEET PG 2023 exam on March 23, several aspirants and supporting doctors are adamant on their demand for delay. The doctors are now planning a big push with a joint representation to the Prime Minister’s office (PMO). All major organisations will be sending a joint representation to the PMO asking for a delay of 2-3 months in conducting the exam.

Meanwhile, doctors’ body FAIMA has also informed that the agitating doctors could get a hearing in the Supreme Court on Monday or Tuesday. They faced disappointment in Telangana High Court which dismissed the plea to delay the exam. However, the HC suggested the National Medical Commission (NMC) reconsider its decision.

“We have planned for a joint representation of all major organisations to be sent to @PMOIndia for Postponement. Hearing for SC could be Monday / Tuesday, exact date shall be clear by tomorrow,” Dr Rohan Krishnan, Federation of All India Medical Association (FAIMA) chairman, informed on Twitter.

The date of NEET PG 2023 exam was announced by the National Board of Examinations (NBE) back on January 6. Calls for postponing the exam have been ongoing for over a month on social media platforms with doctors also reaching Delhi’s Jantar Mantar for protests.

There has not been any positive response from the government until now but doctors’ bodies have been asking the Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya to take a call. As per the protesting aspirants, over 10,000 applicants will be unable to be eligible for the exam if it is held on the proposed date. They have also claimed that they have not had adequate time to prepare for the exam.

