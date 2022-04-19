Postpone NEET PG 2022: 'We have to surrender our medical degrees', write aspirants to President, PM

(Image Source: IANS)

NEET-PG 2022: nearly 2,600 doctors appearing for the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET PG 2022) exam have written a letter to President Ram Nath Kovind and Prime Minister Narendra Modi urging them to postpone the exam, scheduled to be held on May 21, 2022.

In the grievance letter, doctors underlined that they would be left with no choice but to surrender their medical degrees to the Government of India if the National Board of Examinations (NBE) conducts the NEET PG 2022 exam on the scheduled date.

The NEET aspirants claim the admissions for the current academic session 2021-22 is likely to get over around May 10, and there will be little time left to prepare. As per the policy of NMC (National Medical Council) there needs to be sufficient gap between Counselling of one session and next examination.

However, this year the all-India counselling will get over by May 3 and State counselling will start afterwards which might go till mid or May end. The NEET-PG 2022 examination is scheduled on May 21, just few days after completion of all-India counselling.

The letter also referred to the previous postponement order, where Union Minister for Health and Family Welfare Mansukh Mandaviya had clearly directed National Board of Examinations (NBE) to give 6-8 week gap between counselling and exam. The doctors requested the President, Prime Minister and other concerned authorities to postpone the medical entrance by atleast two months.

Usually, the NEET-PG examinations are held in January every year. However, the National Board of Examinations (NBE) postponed the NEET PG 2022 exam to May 21 from the previously scheduled date of March 12, following representations received from doctors to delay the medical entrance test since it clashes with the counselling date.