Postpone NEET PG 2022: Medical aspirants to hold protest at Jantar Mantar today

(Image Source: Twitter)

Postpone NEET PG 2022: The medical aspirants will hold a silent protest at Jantar Mantar in Delhi today, to press forth their demand to delay the entrance exams scheduled for May 21. The decision was taken hours after submitting a memorandum to Prime Minister Narendra Modi to postpone NEET PG 2022.

The All India Medical Students Association (AIMSA) took to Twitter and wrote that it has decided to take their demand for the postponement of NEET PG 2022 exam to Jantar Mantar in Delhi on Sunday. Dr Jitendra Singh, National President of AIMSA has made it clear that there will be a peaceful gathering and it will be a silent protest.

"We have taken the government’s permission for it. The principal objective is to demand for postponing the exam," he tweeted. "With this gathering, we are trying to convey our demand to the Prime Minister's Office (PMO), the Union Health Minister and the National Medical Commission (NMC), and have them reconsider the postponement," Dr Jitendra wrote.

Other associations like UDF (United Doctors Front), FAIMA (Federation of All India Medical Association) and IMA (the Indian Medical Association) are expected to join them in the protest. The protest will take place at 12 noon and will continue till 4 pm. AIMSA President further added that they are expecting around 500 aspirants to come together at Jantar Mantar.

Earlier, the National Board of Examination in Medical Sciences (NBEMS) confirming that the NEET PG Exam 2022 has not been postponed and will happen on the scheduled date of May 21. On Friday, over 15,000 NEET 2022 aspirants had submitted a memorandum to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, urging him to postpone NEET PG 2022.

The memorandum stated that with the 'uncertainty of the counselling process' more than 50,000 aspirants couldn't even apply for the exam.

Reasons for demand of postponement of NEET PG 2022

1. The students have been demanding for the postponement of the exam citing gap between dates of the NEET PG 2021 Counselling and the NEET PG 2022 entrance exam, scheduled for May 21 being very less.

2. Another reason to call for the postponement is that several interns who have been employed in hospitals on emergency Covid-19 duties haven't been able to finish their internships and thus, are not eligible to appear for the exam, if it is conducted on the proposed date.