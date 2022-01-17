posponeneetpg2022 trends on Twitter as aspirants demand postponement of exam – Here’s why

NEET PG 2021 is clashing with the NEET exam and students are in a hustle due to that. If there is no gap between the exam and the counselling process, students will miss out on another chance. Those who don’t get a seat in the counselling process can appear for the NEET PG 2022 only if there is a gap between the exam and the counselling.

According to the schedule announced earlier, NEET PG 2022 will be held on March 12. After the NEET PG counselling third round, students can join medical colleges till March 16, 2022.

Due to the clash in dates of the exam and counselling, NEET aspirants are demanding postponement of the NEET PG exam by posting #postponeneetpg2022 on Twitter.

Counselling ends by 16th March. Examinations on 12th March And what do the border line rankers do rather facing this turmoil of nation.#NEETPG2022#postponeneetpg2022 — EriC Stephen (@Ericjusa) January 15, 2022

Earlier, a fake circular was circulating across social media platforms. The circular stated that NEET PG counselling has been postponed due to Covid-19. The government later issued an advisory to state that the circular was fake.

The online registration process of NEET PG Round counselling 2021 will end today at 12 pm. The students who pass the NEET PG 2021 can then apply for the MCC NEET PG counselling 2021 at mcc.nic.in.

Based on the NEET PG Counselling schedule released by the MCC, aspirants can submit choices of the course and college till 11:55 pm today i.e. (January 17).

Students must note that choices once locked cannot be changed. After filling the preferences, students can lock them starting 4 pm today.

Following this, MCC will allot seats to all aspirants based on availability of seats. The result of Round 1 counselling will be released on January 22, 2022 and all shortlisted candidates must report to colleges on January 23, 2022.

Thereafter, respective universities will conduct the verification of internal candidates on January 18 and January 19, 2022.

Here are the documents that students must carry at the time of admission -