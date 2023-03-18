Search icon
‘Poses risks for students’: CBSE issues warning to schools, details inside

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: Mar 18, 2023, 05:03 PM IST

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has issued a warning to schools regarding commencement of academic session before April 1. The board highlighted the “risks” posed to students with such a move.

The CBSE warning came after the academic session was kicked off by several schools in March itself, especially for Classes 10 and 12. CBSE Secretary Anurag Tripathi pointed out that the students may get “overwhelmed and struggle to keep up with the pace of learning, leading to anxiety and burnout”.

“It has been noticed that some of the affiliated schools have started their academic session quite early in the year. Attempting to complete an entire year's worth of course work in a reduced timeframe poses risks for students who may get overwhelmed and struggle to keep up with the pace of learning, leading to anxiety and burnout," Tripathi said in an official CBSE order.

CBSE has noted that schools starting academic sessions earlier doesn’t give students enough time for extracurricular activities with are “equally important as academic”.

"All these activities are equally important as academics. The principals and heads of institutions of the schools affiliated with the board are, therefore, advised to refrain from beginning academic sessions before the specified time and strictly follow the academic session from April 1 to March 31," CBSE secretary said.

(Inputs from PTI)

