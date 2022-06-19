AP POLYCET Result 2022 declared: Website, direct link, how to check here

business
AP POLYCET 2022 result has been declared at official website.
The Polytechnic Common Entrance Test (POLYCET) result has been declared by the State Board of Technical Education and Training on June 18, 2022. Candidates who have appeared for the AP POLYCET 2022 exam can check their results from the official website —polycetap.nic.in and manabadi.co.in. The POLYCET exam was conducted on May 29, 2022.
AP POLYCET 2022: How to check
POLYCET is a Polytechnic common entrance test conducted by the State Board of Technical Education and Training, Amaravati for admission into Diploma level programs conducted in Government, Aided, Private, Un-aided Polytechnics, and Second Shift polytechnics run in existing Private unaided Engineering Colleges.
