AP POLYCET Result 2022 declared: Website, direct link, how to check here

The Polytechnic Common Entrance Test (POLYCET) result has been declared by the State Board of Technical Education and Training on June 18, 2022. Candidates who have appeared for the AP POLYCET 2022 exam can check their results from the official website —polycetap.nic.in and manabadi.co.in. The POLYCET exam was conducted on May 29, 2022.

AP POLYCET 2022: How to check

Visit the official website of AP POLYCET 2022 on polycetap.nic.in

On the homepage, click on the link that reads, “POLYCET 2022 RankCard”

Enter the login credentials such as AP POLYCET- 2022 Hall Ticket No

Your AP POLY CET 2022 Result will be displayed on the screen

Download the result and take a printout of it for future reference.

POLYCET is a Polytechnic common entrance test conducted by the State Board of Technical Education and Training, Amaravati for admission into Diploma level programs conducted in Government, Aided, Private, Un-aided Polytechnics, and Second Shift polytechnics run in existing Private unaided Engineering Colleges.

