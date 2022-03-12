PNB Recruitment 2022: Vacancies announced - Check salary, eligibility, age limit, steps to apply

Punjab National Bank (PNB) has released the notification of peon recruitment for various zones including Purba Bardhaman district in West Bengal and Champaran in Bihar on its official website. The notification has been released on the official website of the bank - pnbindia.in.

All the information related to application, selection, and recruitment can be viewed on the official website. Candidates have to fill out the given application form and submit it before the last date i.e. March 28, 2022, for Purba Bardhaman district and March 21, 2022, for Champaran.

PNB Recruitment 2022: Age limit

Candidates willing to apply for PNB Peon Recruitment 2022 must be 12th pass. The minimum age of the candidates to apply is 18 years and the maximum age is 24 years.

PNB Recruitment 2022: Eligibility criteria

Interested and eligible candidates should have basic writing/reading comprehension in the English language. Only 12th pass candidates are eligible to apply. Graduates cannot apply for this recruitment.

PNB Recruitment 2022: Payscale

Selected candidates will be hired on salaries ranging from Rs 14,500 to Rs 28,145.

PNB Recruitment 2022: Steps to apply

Interested candidates have to send their filled application form to the below-mentioned address.

Address: Deputy Circle Head - Support, HRD Department, Punjab National Bank, Circle Office, Burdwan, 2nd Floor, Shri Durga Market, Police Line Bazar, GT Road, Burdwan - 713103