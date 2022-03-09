PNB Recruitment 2022: Apply for Specialised Executive Posts - Check direct link, eligibility criteria, steps to apply

The Punjab National Bank (PNB) has invited applications from interested and eligible candidates for the posts of Specialized Executive. The last date to apply for the same was recently extended to March 10, 2022, i.e. tomorrow.

If you are interested, check details about the vacancy on PNB's official website - pnbindia.in. It is important to note that a total of 6 vacant posts will be filled in the organisation through this recruitment drive.

PNB Recruitment 2022: Important dates and vacancy details

Last date to apply online - March 10, 2022

Chief Risk Officer(CRO) - 1 Post

Chief Compliance Officer (CCO) - 1 Post

Chief Financial Officer (CFO) - 1 Post

Chief Technical Officer (CTO) - 1 Post

Chief Information Security Officer (CISO) - 1 Post

Chief Digital Officer (CDO) - 1 Post

PNB Recruitment 2022: Eligibility criteria

Chief Risk Officer (CRO)

Candidate should have a Graduate degree with - Professional Certification in Financial Risk Management from Global Association of Risk Professionals, or Professional Risk Management Certification from PRMIA Institute.

Chief Compliance Officer (CCO)

The candidate should be a Graduate in any discipline. CA/CS/MBA Finance/Post Graduate degree or equivalent is desired. Certified Banking Compliance Professional by IIBF is preferred.

Chief Financial Officer (CFO)

The candidate should be a qualified Chartered Accountant.

Check out the detailed notification for more information

PNB Recruitment 2022: Age limit

The candidate must be between 45 to 55 years of age.

PNB Recruitment 2022: Steps to apply online

Apply in the specified format which is available on the bank’s website www.pnbindia.in.

The hard copy of the application along with all the pertinent documents are to be sent by speed post in a closed envelope superscribing;

"APPLICATION FOR THE POST OF <> and be submitted to: "General Manager-Hrmd Punjab National Bank Human Resource Division 1st Floor, West Wing, Corporate Office Sector 10, Dwarka."