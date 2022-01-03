PNB Recruitment 2022: Apply for the post of Chief Risk Officer at pnbindia.in - Last date, other details

The Punjab National Bank (PNB) has invited applications for the post of Chief Risk Officer (CRO) and other various posts. Interested candidates can apply for these posts on the official website of PNB at pnbindia.in.

PNB will hire six individuals under this recruitment drive. The last date to apply for these posts is January 10, 2022. No application will be considered after January 10 and incomplete applications will be rejected.

Here are the details of the posts released by the PNB:

- Chief Risk Officer: 1 Post

- Chief Compliance Officer: 1 Post

- Chief Financial Officer: 1 Post

- Chief Technical Officer: 1 Post

- Chief Information Security Officer: 1 Post

Selection Process:

A preliminary shortlisting will be done of candidates on the basis of eligibility criteria, candidate's qualification, suitability/experience etc. submitted along with the applications.

After preliminary scrutiny, all documents will be checked and will be subject to verification along with originals when a candidate reports for a personal interview.

Candidates are required to send the filled application form to General Manager-HRMD, Punjab National Bank, HR Division, 1st Floor, West Wing, Corporate Officer, Sector-10, Dwarka, New Delhi- 110075.