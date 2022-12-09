Search icon
PNB Recruitment 2022: Apply for Defence Banking Advisor posts at pnbindia.in, know how to apply, salary

Interested candidates can apply through the official website of PNB, pnbindia.in. The last date to apply is December 23, 2022.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: Dec 09, 2022, 02:56 PM IST

PNB Recruitment 2022: Apply for Defence Banking Advisor posts at pnbindia.in, know how to apply, salary
File photo

Punjab National Bank (PNB) is inviting applications for Defence Banking Advisor posts. This recruitment drive will fill up 12 posts in the organisation. Interested candidates can apply through the official website of PNB, pnbindia.in. The last date to apply is December 23, 2022. 

PNB Recruitment 2022: Vacancy details

Senior Defence Banking Advisor: 3 posts
Defence Banking Advisor: 12 posts

PNB Recruitment 2022: Salary
Senior Defence Banking Advisor: The fixed compensation package per annum will be Rs.15.60 lacs.
Defence Banking Advisor: The fixed compensation package per annum will be Rs.14.40 lacs.

PNB Recruitment 2022: Eligibility Criteria: Candidate who have retired/ Retiring Officer of the Indian Army, Indian Air Force and Indian Navy can apply. The age limit of the candidate should be less than 60 years 

PNB Recruitment 2022: Selection process: Valid applications will be shortlisted and shortlisted candidates will be called for Interview. Names of the shortlisted candidates shall be available on the official website, pnbindia.in.

PNB Recruitment 2022: How to apply: Candidates can apply online only from December 07, 2022 to December 23, 2022 and no other mode of application will be accepted. 

PNB Recruitment 2022: Notification

