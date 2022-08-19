PNB Recruitment 2022: New vacancies announced for 103 Manager, Officer posts, apply at pnbindia.in

File photo

Punjab National Bank (PNB) is inviting applications for 103 Manager (security) and Officer (fire-safety) posts. The last date to apply is August 30, 2022. Interested candidates can apply through the official website, pnbindia.in.

PNB recruitment 2022 vacancy details

Officer (Fire Safety): 23 posts

Pay scale: 36000-1490/7-46430-1740/2-49910-1990/7-63840

Manager (Security): 80 posts

Pay scale: 48170-1740/1-49910-1990/10-69810

PNB recruitment 2022 Eligibility Criteria:

Fire safety officer in JMG Scale-I: Candidate must have done B.E (Fire) from National Fire Service College (NFSC) Nagpur. OR Four-year Graduation Degree(B.Tech/BE or equivalent) in Fire Technology/Fire Engineering/ Safety and Fire Engineering from college/university approved by AICTE/UGC.

Manager Security in MMG Scale-II: The candidate must have a Bachelor’s degree from any University recognized by AICTE/UGC

Selection Process: Shortlisting of applications followed by Interview or Written / Online Test followed by Interview

How to apply: Candidates should log on to our website pnbindia.in link <Recruitments> and download the prescribed application form, fill the same and send it to the bank at the below mentioned address by Speed/Registered post with transaction no./UTR No., bank name & date of transaction being proof of online fee payment and copies of other supporting documents in the envelope super-scribed ‘Application for the post of “POST: (post name)”. CHIEF MANAGER (RECRUITMENT SECTION), HRD DIVISION, PUNJAB NATIONAL BANK, CORPORATE OFFICE, PLOT NO 4, SECTOR 10, DWARKA, NEW DELHI -110075

PNB recruitment 2022 Notification