PNB Recruitment 2022: Applications for over 140 bank jobs closing soon, apply now

Punjab National Bank (PNB) has invited applications from eligible candidates for 145 vacancies. Candidates who are interested to take part in the PNB recruitment drive 2022, can apply online for the positions at the official website of the Punjab National Bank- pnbindia.in

While the public sector bank started the registration on April 22, the date for online registration closes on May 7, 2022.

Important dates

* Opening Date for Online Registration: April 22, 2022

* Closing Date for Online Registration: May 07, 2022

* Tentative Date of Online Examination: June 12, 2022

Posts

* Manager (Risk): 40 posts

* Manager (Credit): 100 posts

* Senior Manager: 5 posts

Eligibility

Educational qualifications required for various posts are different. Candidates applying for the various posts can go through the detailed notification to check the same.

Age limit

* The lower age limit for the candidates applying for the posts is 25 years while the upper age limit is 35 years (As of 01.01.2022).

Application Fee

* SC, ST and PWD: Rs 50/- per candidate (only intimation charges) +GST as applicable

* All other candidates: Rs 850/- per candidate + GST as applicable

Selection Process

* Candidates will be selected through an online test followed by an interview.

