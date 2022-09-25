PM YASASVI 2022 scholarship exam today: Check important guidelines here

PM YASASVI 2022 admit card | Photo: PTI

PM YASASVI or Prime Minister Young Achievers Scholarship Award Scheme for Vibrant India Exam 2022 is going to be conducted today (September 25). The PM YASASVI is for an award for the scholarships to the Other Backward Class (OBC), Economically Backward Class (EBC) and Nomadic and Semi-Nomadic Tribes De—notified Tribe students. The candidates will be selected for a written exam.

Candidates can check all latest updates regarding the scholarship will be notified on the website, yet.nta.ac.in. The exam was earlier scheduled to be held on September 11 but was postponed to September 25 due to unavoidable reasons. The NTA had released the exam city slip as well as the admit card for the exam.

The scholarship award is at two levels – for students who are studying in Class 9 and for students who are studying in Class 11. The award for scholarships is for the above-mentioned categories of students whose parents or guardians' annual income is not more than 2.5 lakhs.

PM YASASVI Exam 2022: Important Guidelines

Carry your admit card on the day of the exam as without the admit card candidates will be denied entry into the exam hall.

Candidates are advised to be on time at least one hour prior to avoid any delay before the exam

Students must not carry any sort of electronic devices such as Bluetooth, phones, laptops, computer tablets etc.

Carry your own water bottle

Complete the question paper and submit it on time.

Read: BOB Recruitment 2022: Apply for 72 Zonal Manager, other posts at bankofbaroda.in, know selection process