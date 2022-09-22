Search icon
PM YASASVI Admit Card 2022 released at yet.nta.ac.in, get direct link here

PM YASASVI Admit Card 2022: The exam is scheduled to be conducted on September 25, 2022.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: Sep 22, 2022, 06:59 AM IST

File photo

National Testing Agency (NTA) has released the admit card for PM YASASVI 2022. Candidates can download Young Achievers Scholarships Award Scheme for Vibrant India (YASASVI) Entrance Test 2022 admit card through the official website of NTA YET at yet.nta.ac.in.

The exam is scheduled to be conducted on September 25, 2022. The exam will be conducted in a computer-based mode and the exam will be from 2 pm to 5 pm. 

PM YASASVI Admit Card 2022: Steps to download

  • Visit the official website of NTA YET at yet.nta.ac.in.
  • On the home page, click on PM YASASVI Admit Card 2022 link.
  • Enter the login details and click on submit.
  • Your admit card will be displayed on the screen.
  • Check the admit card and download the page.
  • Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

PM YASASVI Admit Card 2022: Direct Link

YET 2022 is an Examination for the selection of eligible candidates for the award of scholarships under the YASASVI Scheme.

Merely appearing in YET 2022 does not confer any right to the candidate for the award of scholarships.

The selection and award of a scholarship are subject to fulfilling the eligibility Criteria, Eligibility, Rank in the Merit List, verification of original documents, and other criteria as may be prescribed by the concerned State Govt. under the Scheme.

