PM Modi inaugurates 3 Ayush Institutes: All you need to know about AIIA Goa, NIH Delhi, NIUM Ghaziabad

Three National Ayush Institutes have been inaugurated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi with the aim to improve the infrastructure and advance traditional medicine research. Narendra Modi attended the 9th World Ayurveda Congress (WAC) which was sponsored by the Ministry of Ayush. In Panaji, Goa, the event demonstrated the strength, effectiveness, and scientific rigour of the Ayush medical system on a global scale.

Modi inaugurated the All India Institute of Ayurveda (AIIA), Goa, the National Institute of Unani Medicine (NIUM), Ghaziabad, and the National Institute of Homoeopathy (NIH), Delhi. Speaking on the occasion Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant said, "PM Narendra Modi gave global reach to Ayurveda. Today I am announcing that we will create a Ministry of AYUSH in Goa for the AYUSH doctors of the state."

As per the Ministry of Ayush's statement, the opening of the three new national Ayush institutes in Ayurveda, Homeopathy, and Unani will add 550 more beds in these three streams and 400 additional seats for students who want to pursue UG, PG, and doctoral degrees.

About AIIA Goa, NIH Delhi, and NIUM Gaziabad

In terms of education, research, and patient care services using the Ayurvedic medical system, the All India Institute of Ayurveda (AIIA), Goa, will strive to offer the highest quality facilities for UG, PG, and post-doctoral streams.

It also states that the AIIA Goa will become a centre for Ayurvedic wellness, promoting Medical Value Travel (MVT), and serving as a role model for national and international collaboration in academia and research.

The National Institute of Homoeopathy (NIH), Delhi is the first institution of its kind to be founded in Northern India for the purpose of developing the homoeopathic system of medicine and providing medical services, claims the statement. In addition to promoting R&D and innovation, it will work to establish reputable national institutions and mainstream and integrate Ayush healthcare services with contemporary medical treatments.

An extension of the current National Institute of Unani Medicine in Bangalore, the National Institute of Unani Medicine (NIUM), Ghaziabad, Uttar Pradesh, will be a satellite centre. It will be the first such facility in Northern India and serve patients from MVT-eligible foreigners as well as residents of Delhi, Haryana, Uttar Pradesh, and other Indian states.

